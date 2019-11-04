White Supremacist Arrested For Allegedly Plotting To Bomb Colorado Synagogue

Latest
The J. Edgar Hoover Building of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seen on April 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images)
November 4, 2019 7:15 p.m.
Federal prosecutors announced on Monday that a 27-year-old man named Richard Holzer had been charged with a hate crime over the weekend for allegedly plotting to bomb a synagogue in Pueblo, Colorado.

According to the criminal complaint in Justice Department’s press release, Holzer is a self-avowed white supremacist who allegedly told undercover FBI agents of his plans to destroy Pueblo’s Temple Emanuel Synagogue in order to “make [Jewish people] know they’re not wanted here.”

“I want something that tells them they are not welcome in this town,” Holzer told the agents, according to the complaint. “Better get the fuck out, otherwise, people will die.”

After his arrest on Friday, Holzer allegedly told law enforcement that though he hadn’t planned on hurting anyone, he still would’ve gone through with his plan if there were someone inside the synagogue.

