White House’s Bizarre ‘First Snow Of The Year’ On Balmy Day Tweet Sparks Confusion

A tweet from the White House heralding a snowy D.C. has people scratching their heads as the city stews in unseasonably warm, snow-free weather.

“First snow of the year!” the official account tweeted on Sunday night with a photo of snow sprinkling over the White House.

First snow of the year! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/kgSLQX6QxK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2020

The tweet was met with a wave of confusion pointing out that it was a little over 50 degrees in the city at that time, with no snow in sight.

It wasn’t even the first time the White House had posted the photo this weekend; the Washington Post pointed out that it had posted the same photo on Facebook with an identical caption on Friday–and it hadn’t snowed in D.C. that day either.

According to the Post, the White House on Sunday tweeted, then deleted, a link to the image on Flickr explaining that the photo was taken “during a snow flurry” on Tuesday, which was shortly before Iran had fired missiles at Iraqi bases holding U.S. troops.

Thus the strange posts on Friday and Sunday were likely a result of the original post being delayed on D.C.’s actual “first snow” day.