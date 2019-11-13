Despite Objections, WH To Mount Webcams To Stream Wall Building That Trump Can Tweet

The White House, led by Jared Kushner, is angling to get webcams set up to stream the construction of the border wall so President Donald Trump can tweet out the videos.

According to the Washington Post, Kushner is plowing ahead with the plan despite objections from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and senior U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. They told him that construction companies don’t want their techniques stolen and that no one wants footage shared of the crews accidentally crossing into Mexico, as they will likely have to do to maneuver the equipment.

However, Trump is extremely keen on the idea and wants proof to show both his fans and detractors that he is making progress. In reality, most of the work so far has just comprised of replacing existing fencing with higher ones that smugglers have already proved adept at getting through. In addition, the administration has not dealt with how it’s going to plant fences on miles of private land in Texas it has not acquired.

It is not known what the new camera system would cost. The project so far has already used $10 billion of taxpayer dollars.