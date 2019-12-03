White House Says House Intel Report ‘Reads Like The Ramblings Of A Basement Blogger’

Latest
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press at the White House before departing on September 09, 2019. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
|
December 3, 2019 2:41 p.m.
The White House on Tuesday condemned the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment report, calling the inquiry a “sham process.”

“At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations. Chairman Schiff’s report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing.”

Grisham’s statement in response to the House Intelligence Committee’s report comes after two weeks of public testimony in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump. The new report signals the hand-off of the impeachment inquiry from House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) to House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-NY).

The House Intelligence Committee is set to vote Tuesday night to formally adopt the report, which will then be transmitted to the House Judiciary Committee, whose first impeachment hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning and focused on the constitutional basis for impeachment.

The full report from the House Intelligence Committee released Tuesday comes less than three months after the committee first learned of the whistleblower’s complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry.

