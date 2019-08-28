Latest
1 min ago
Failed Border Vigilante, Amateur Gunsmith Gets 75 Months In Federal Prison
33 mins ago
Trump Admin Abruptly Changes Policy Protecting Ill Migrants From Deportation
MONTGOMERY, AL - JUNE 20: During a press conference, Roy Moore announces his plans to run for U.S. Senate in 2020 on June 20, 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama. Moore lost a special election in 2017 for the Senate seat against Democratic Senator Doug Jones. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Moore Jumps On ‘Send Her Back’ Train After Omar Calls Out AL GOP For Backing Him
news

CNN: White House Is Starting To Have Second Thoughts About Doral G7 Plans

Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America
By
August 28, 2019 1:51 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The White House is reportedly backing away from President Donald Trump’s proposal to hold next year’s G7 Summit at his resort in Doral, Florida.

An unnamed White House official told CNN on Wednesday that the White House’s tweet declaring Doral as the summit location might be taken down.

“I don’t know if that’s gonna stay up forever,” the official said.

Another official reportedly said that though Doral is still under consideration, the White House is looking at other sites.

Trump’s Doral suggestion earlier this week, followed by the White House’s apparent confirmation, was met with a wave of criticism blasting the enormous conflict of interest.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: