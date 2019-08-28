CNN: White House Is Starting To Have Second Thoughts About Doral G7 Plans

The White House is reportedly backing away from President Donald Trump’s proposal to hold next year’s G7 Summit at his resort in Doral, Florida.

An unnamed White House official told CNN on Wednesday that the White House’s tweet declaring Doral as the summit location might be taken down.

“I don’t know if that’s gonna stay up forever,” the official said.

Another official reportedly said that though Doral is still under consideration, the White House is looking at other sites.

Trump’s Doral suggestion earlier this week, followed by the White House’s apparent confirmation, was met with a wave of criticism blasting the enormous conflict of interest.