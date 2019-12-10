Latest
Giuliani Has A New Conspiracy Theory To Mainline Into GOP Bloodstream
GOP Texas County Chair Pressured To Resign After Using N-Word In Racist Text
House Assures Court It Won't Subpoena Bolton Aide Even For Senate Impeachment Trial

White House Says Trump Warned Russian Minister Against Election Meddling

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as they meet for talks in the Oval Office on May 10, 2017. (Photo by Alexander ShcherbakTASS via Getty Images)
December 10, 2019 7:17 p.m.
The White House said President Donald Trump warned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov against election meddling on Tuesday during their meeting, which was closed off to the press.

According to the White House’s readout of the meeting, Trump “warned against any Russian attempts to interfere in United States elections” and “urged Russia to resolve the conflict with Ukraine.”

“Just had a very good meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and representatives of Russia,” Trump tweeted. “Discussed many items including Trade, Iran, North Korea, INF Treaty, Nuclear Arms Control, and Election Meddling.”

In a press conference at the Russian embassy later in the day, Lavrov confirmed that he and Trump had discussed election interference. However, the Russian official’s account seemed to indicate that he was the one who brought up the issue.

“I told [Trump] that the state secretary mentioned this issue publicly,” Lavrov said when a reporter asked if they had discussed election meddling, according to a translator.

Cristina Cabrera
