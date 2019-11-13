WH Claims Trump Isn’t Watching Public Impeachment Testimonies As He RTs Clips Of Hearing

Latest
November 13, 2019 11:37 a.m.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is not watching the public hearing currently underway in the House impeachment investigation.

“He’s in the Oval in meetings,” Grisham told CNN. “Not watching. He’s working.”

During an Oval Office pool spray with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trump also insisted to press pool reporters that he’s “too busy” to watch the hearing, though he apparently saw enough of it to claim that Democrats are “using lawyers that are television lawyers.”

He’s also retweeted several clips of the hearing since it began.

Acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent are testifying on Trump’s attempt to leverage U.S. aid to Ukraine to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate his political enemies.

Trump tweeted “NEVER TRUMPERS” several hours before the hearing began at 10 a.m. EST, once again baselessly accusing witnesses in the impeachment probe of having a political bias against him.

