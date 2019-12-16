CNN: White House Will Review Schumer’s Request To Subpoena Bolton, Mulvaney

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 10: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) listens to questions from the media during a press conference following weekly policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol on December 10, 2019 in Wa... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 10: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) listens to questions from the media during a press conference following weekly policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol on December 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. Schumer answered a range of questions relating primarily to a potential impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, and the pending senate legislative agenda. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
December 16, 2019 8:54 a.m.
A White House official told CNN Monday that it would review Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) request to subpoena key former and current White House aides for testimony in the impending Senate impeachment trial.

The news came in while Schumer sat for an interview on CNN’s “New Day” Monday morning.

“Good,” Schumer responded. “It’s different than some of the tweets that just say ‘show trial,’ ‘everything’s perfect,’ et cetera.”

On Sunday, Schumer sent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) a letter requesting a subpoena of four top White House aides: acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and and his deputy Robert Blair, as well as former National Security Adviser John Bolton and Office of Management and Budget official Michael Duffy.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York.
