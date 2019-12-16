CNN: White House Will Review Schumer’s Request To Subpoena Bolton, Mulvaney

A White House official told CNN Monday that it would review Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) request to subpoena key former and current White House aides for testimony in the impending Senate impeachment trial.

The news came in while Schumer sat for an interview on CNN’s “New Day” Monday morning.

“Good,” Schumer responded. “It’s different than some of the tweets that just say ‘show trial,’ ‘everything’s perfect,’ et cetera.”

CNN: White House will review Schumer request for testimony from top aides today pic.twitter.com/unTvlio3ZP — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) December 16, 2019

On Sunday, Schumer sent Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) a letter requesting a subpoena of four top White House aides: acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and and his deputy Robert Blair, as well as former National Security Adviser John Bolton and Office of Management and Budget official Michael Duffy.