WH: Trump Still Has ‘Confidence In Shulkin’ Despite Firing Rumors

By Associated Press | March 26, 2018 9:38 am
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 8: Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, March 08, 2018. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House spokesman says the president still has confidence in embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

Three administration officials told The Associated Press Sunday that Trump is planning to oust the embattled secretary amid an extraordinary rebellion at the agency and damaging government investigations into his alleged spending abuses. The three officials demanded anonymity to discuss a sensitive personnel matter.

But Gidley is dismissing reports of Shulkin’s imminent dismissal. He’s telling Fox News Channel, “we hear these types of rumors every day.”

Gidley says, “At this point in time, though, he does have confidence in Dr. Shulkin.”

But he says the president “wants to put the right people in the right place at the right time, and that could change.”

