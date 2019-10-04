Latest
16 mins ago
Rick Perry Eyes Exit Just As He Gets Roped Into Ukraine Scandal
47 mins ago
This Is Normal! Trump Claims Foreign Political Pressure Campaigns Happen ‘All The Time’
2 hours ago
Explosive Texts Show U.S. Pushed Ukraine To Investigate In Exchange For WH Visit

White House Will Refuse To Cooperate With Impeachment Probe

on January 19, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: U.S. President Donald Trump stands in the colonnade as he is introduced to speak to March for Life participants and pro-life leaders in the Rose Garden at the White House on January 19, ... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: U.S. President Donald Trump stands in the colonnade as he is introduced to speak to March for Life participants and pro-life leaders in the Rose Garden at the White House on January 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. The annual march takes place around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court decision that came on January 22, 1974. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 4, 2019 10:04 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The White House plans to formally tell House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as early as Friday that it will not cooperate with the House’s impeachment probe, the Associated Press reported. 

The White House Counsel’s Office is preparing a letter to send Pelosi arguing that because the impeachment inquiry was not opened with a full House vote, Democrats are merely conducting congressional oversight, a person familiar with the matter told the AP Thursday. Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani confirmed to the AP that the letter would be coming soon.

Trump allies, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) have been saying as much for days. In response to McCarthy’s request to shut down the inquiry on Thursday, Pelosi argued there was “no requirement under the Constitution, under House rules or House precedent that the whole House vote before proceeding with an impeachment inquiry.”

Republicans’ impeachment posturing comes as President Trump continues to abuse his office by calling on other countries to investigate his political rivals — blatantly and on national television. On Thursday, Trump told reporters that China should look into the Bidens in addition to Ukraine.

Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry last month without seeking the full chamber’s approval. Impeachment investigations into former President Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon did begin with a full House vote.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: