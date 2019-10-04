White House Will Refuse To Cooperate With Impeachment Probe

The White House plans to formally tell House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as early as Friday that it will not cooperate with the House’s impeachment probe, the Associated Press reported.

The White House Counsel’s Office is preparing a letter to send Pelosi arguing that because the impeachment inquiry was not opened with a full House vote, Democrats are merely conducting congressional oversight, a person familiar with the matter told the AP Thursday. Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani confirmed to the AP that the letter would be coming soon.

Trump allies, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) have been saying as much for days. In response to McCarthy’s request to shut down the inquiry on Thursday, Pelosi argued there was “no requirement under the Constitution, under House rules or House precedent that the whole House vote before proceeding with an impeachment inquiry.”

Republicans’ impeachment posturing comes as President Trump continues to abuse his office by calling on other countries to investigate his political rivals — blatantly and on national television. On Thursday, Trump told reporters that China should look into the Bidens in addition to Ukraine.

Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry last month without seeking the full chamber’s approval. Impeachment investigations into former President Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon did begin with a full House vote.