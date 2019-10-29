Latest
Here’s The Eyebrow-Raising Result When You Google ‘White House Transcript’

North Facade of the White House, 1800, by James Hoban (1762-1831), Washington DC, District of Columbia, United States of America, 19th century.
By
|
October 29, 2019 11:38 am
Although the White House’s memorandum on President Trump’s now-infamous July call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky explicitly states that it’s “not a verbatim transcript of a discussion,” a Google search result of the memo says otherwise.

A Google search inquiry for “White House transcript” produces, well, a result displayed as “Transcript!!! – The White House.”

When TPM asked the White House for comment Tuesday morning on why the Ukraine call memorandum is listed as “transcript!!!” in a Google search result, press secretary Stephanie Grisham responded: “I think that is a question for Google….?”

However, when TPM entered “White House memo” and “White House Ukraine call” into Google, a less decipherable result emerged:

The “unclassified” term appears to refer to the file name of the PDF of the memo: “Unclassified09.2019.pdf.”

TPM reached out to Google for comment on the search result and will update this post if we hear back.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
