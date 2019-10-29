Here’s The Eyebrow-Raising Result When You Google ‘White House Transcript’

Although the White House’s memorandum on President Trump’s now-infamous July call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky explicitly states that it’s “not a verbatim transcript of a discussion,” a Google search result of the memo says otherwise.

A Google search inquiry for “White House transcript” produces, well, a result displayed as “Transcript!!! – The White House.”

When TPM asked the White House for comment Tuesday morning on why the Ukraine call memorandum is listed as “transcript!!!” in a Google search result, press secretary Stephanie Grisham responded: “I think that is a question for Google….?”

However, when TPM entered “White House memo” and “White House Ukraine call” into Google, a less decipherable result emerged:

The “unclassified” term appears to refer to the file name of the PDF of the memo: “Unclassified09.2019.pdf.”

TPM reached out to Google for comment on the search result and will update this post if we hear back.