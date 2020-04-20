WH Orders Federal Agencies To Get Ready For The Return Of Workers In Offices

Latest
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 12: Russell Vought, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, arrives to testify during the House Budget Committee hearing on “The President's 2021 Budget,” in Cannon Building on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
April 20, 2020 3:39 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The White House signaled to federal departments and agencies to prepare returning workers to offices in a memo on Monday written by Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought.

Vought’s memo, which was sent to the heads of federal departments and agencies, tells federal agencies to plan the reopening of their offices in accordance with state and local guidance.

“In partnership with state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, and the private sector, the federal government is actively planning to ramp back up government operations to the maximum extent possible, as local conditions warrant,” Vought wrote in the memo. “Agencies are encouraged to allow federal employees and contractors to return to the office in low-risk areas.”

However, the memo directs federal employees to continue working remotely until state and local authorities begin to reopen their economies using the White House’s three-phase plan released last week.

According to the White House’s guidelines, states have the discretion to begin the first phase of reopening their economies upon recording a decline in coronavirus cases for two weeks.

Read Vought’s memo below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
Comments
