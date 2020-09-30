Latest
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 12: Benjamin Ginsberg, right, and Robert Bauer, co-chairs of The Presidential Commission on Election and Administration, prepare to testify before a Senate Rules and Administration Committee hearing in Russell Building titled "Bipartisan Support for Improving U.S. Elections: An Overview from the Presidential Commission on Election Administration." (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
18 mins ago
Top GOP Lawyer: Trump Linking SCOTUS Battle To Reelection ‘Poses Problems’ For GOP Sens
1 hour ago
Even Christie, Who Helped With Debate Prep, Thought Trump Did Not Do Well
1 hour ago
Trump Entered Fugue State In Debate Whenever COVID Came Up

To No One’s Surprise, Only Trump And His WH Believe He Won Chaotic Debate

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on September 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Reporters asked McEnany... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on September 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Reporters asked McEnany about President Donald Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he should disagree with the results of November's election. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 30, 2020 12:45 p.m.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday was quick to join President Trump in claiming victory during his first presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, despite his off-the-rails performance that was widely and swiftly panned by the media.

Asked whether Trump believes he won the chaotic debate against Biden during an interview on Fox Business on Wednesday morning, McEnany replied “yes” and that the President was in “very good spirits” as he walked off the stage the night before.

McEnany touted that Trump — who repeatedly cut into Biden’s answers and constantly talked over moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace — “brought the fight that the American people wanted to see” by taking on the role of a reporter.

“The American people wanted to see the president question Joe Biden in a way that the media never does. He gets a pass,” McEnany said. “You’ve seen those softball questions. President Trump took on the role of both the media — what they should be doing — and a candidate sharing his record with the American people.”

When pressed on Trump’s unwieldy performance and whether his approach will change during upcoming debates against Biden, McEnany noted that the next debate set for Oct. 15 in Miami, Florida will be in a “much different format” because it’s a town hall where the President will be talking to voters.

“So by nature it will be a different format, a different tactic,” McEnany said, before going to defend Trump’s “offense style” by ripping Biden for not condemning antifa — which the former VP pointed out is “an idea” rather than an organization during the debate — and questioning whether he will pack the Supreme Court, which the former VP has demurred on when asked.

“Because the President was on offense, the American voter left that debate with a distinct answer and look at this former vice presidential candidate that they had not had previously,” McEnany said.

Watch McEnany’s remarks below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30