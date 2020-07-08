Latest
36 mins ago
Tulsa Official: Trump Rally ‘Likely Contributed’ To 500 New COVID Cases This Week
HOUSTON, TEXAS - November 1, 2017: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner at Houston City Hall. (Photo by Ilana Panich-Linsman for The Washington Post)
2 hours ago
Houston Mayor Is Exploring Options to Cancel State’s In-Person GOP Convention
2 hours ago
Roger Stone Was Pumping Up Himself, Wikileaks With Dozens Of Fake Facebook Accounts

WH Won’t Say What Authority Trump Has To Cut Funding To Schools That Don’t Reopen

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks to the press on July 8, 2020, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
July 8, 2020 6:10 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday wouldn’t specify what authority President Trump has to cut funding for schools that won’t reopen as cases of the coronavirus continue surging across the country.

On Tuesday, the President threatened that the White House is “very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else” to reopen schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump doubled down on his threat the following morning in a tweet that accused Democrats of believing that reopening schools ahead of the November election “would be bad for them politically.”

Vice President Mike Pence also appeared to endorse Trump’s threat during a press briefing on Wednesday by hinting at using the federal budget to give states a “strong incentive” to reopen schools.

McEnany additionally seemed to bolster the President’s school funding threat during a White House briefing Wednesday afternoon.

When asked why Trump is threatening to take funding from schools that don’t reopen and what authority he has to do that — given the fact that most public schools are funded by local property taxes — McEnany replied that the President “wants to increase funding and cares for education.”

“But he’s looking at potentially redirecting that to make sure it goes to the student, and it is most likely tied to the student, and not to a district where schools are closed,” McEnany said. “I would note that he said this is something he may consider in the tweet.”

Pressed again on what authority the President has and the specific funds he is threatening to cut, McEnany dodged the question by saying he “wants them to reopen altogether.”

“He wants students to be welcomed back to the schools because there are real consequences,” McEnany said, before referring to guidance by the American Academy of Pediatrics for school re-entry that discusses the negative impacts of children not having in-person education experiences.

McEnany then reemphasized that the President will push schools to reopen in light of “grave consequences” if students do not return to them in the fall.

“This is unacceptable and our schools are essential, and our teachers are essential workers, and he wants them to open and that’s why he’s speaking out so strongly about this,” McEnany said.

Watch McEnany’s remarks below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30