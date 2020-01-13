Latest
1 min ago
Booker Drops Out Of Presidential Race
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Lev Parnas arrives at federal court for an arraignment hearing on October 23, 2019 in New York City. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, along with Andrey Kukushkin and David Correia, are associates of Rudy Giuliani who have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to circumvent federal campaign finance laws in schemes to funnel foreign money to U.S. candidates running for office at the federal and state levels. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
28 mins ago
Parnas Lawyer Teases ‘Essential’ Information For Impeachment Inquiry
38 mins ago
White House’s Bizarre ‘First Snow Of The Year’ On Balmy Day Tweet Sparks Confusion

WH Hits Back At Letter Urging Return Of Briefings: Trump Has ‘Rewritten The Rules Of Politics’

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20 : Stephanie Grisham, Press Secretary and Communications Director for the First Lady Melania Trump, talks on the phone before President Donald J. Trump arrives to pardon Peas the turkey du... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20 : Stephanie Grisham, Press Secretary and Communications Director for the First Lady Melania Trump, talks on the phone before President Donald J. Trump arrives to pardon Peas the turkey during the presentation of the National Thanksgiving turkey in the Rose Garden at the White House on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 13, 2020 11:07 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham still won’t guarantee the return of daily press briefings after 13 former press secretaries argued for them in an open-letter CNN opinion piece Sunday.

The letter published Sunday argues that “the process for preparing for regular briefings makes the government run better” because it “helps ensure that an administration speaks with one voice.”

The letter also argues that regular briefings “force a certain discipline on government decision making,” which, “put another way, no presidents want their briefers to say, day after day, we haven’t figured that one out yet.”

According to an Axios report, Grisham responded to the former secretaries’ letter by saying that “this is groupthink at its finest” and that despite how “the press has unprecedented access to President Trump,” “they continue to complain because they can’t grandstand on TV.”

“They’re not looking for information, they’re looking for a moment,” Grisham said, according to Axios. “This president is unorthodox in everything he’s done. He’s rewritten the rules of politics. His press secretary and everyone else in the administration is reflective of that.”

Grisham then proceeded to rail against the former press secretaries who signed the letter, saying that “they can publicly pile on all they want.”

“It’s unfortunate, because I’ve always felt I was in this small club of only 29 others who really know what I deal with each day, and that was always comforting,” Grisham said, according to Axios. “They may not say it publicly, but they all understand why I do things differently.”

Grisham added that the former press secretaries “know I have three roles” before defending the Trump administration’s decision to stop holding press briefings.

“They know my boss has probably spoken directly to the press more than all of theirs did combined,” Grisham said, according to Axios. “They know the press secretary briefs in the absence of the president, and this president is never absent — a fact that should be celebrated.”

Read the former press secretaries’ open-letter CNN opinion piece here.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: