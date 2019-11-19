White House Doctor Says Trump’s Hospital Visit Was ‘Planned’

Latest
President Donald Trump looks on during an event about judicial confirmations in the East Room of the White House on November 6, 2019. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
November 19, 2019
Late Monday, White House doctor Sean Conley denied that President Donald Trump’s hospital visit 0ver the weekend had not been scheduled in advance.

“This past Saturday afternoon the President traveled up to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a routine, planned interim checkup as part of the regular, primary preventative care he receives throughout the year,” Conley wrote in a memo to White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. “Due to scheduling uncertainties, the trip was kept off the record.”

Trump was not “evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” according to the doctor.

“Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations,” Conley wrote.

Questions have swirled around Trump’s seemingly sudden visit to the hospital, questions that were further fueled by the White House’s strange explanation that Trump was using a “free weekend” to get a “head start” on his annual check-up scheduled for 2020.

Read the letter below:

