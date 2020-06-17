White House Dismisses COVID-19 Risk At Trump Rally: ‘That’s Part Of Life’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday brushed aside the risk of people attending President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally this weekend becoming infected with COVID-19, arguing that it’s their “personal decision” to go in the first place.

McEnany told reporters during a White House press briefing that the Trump campaign will provide temperature checks, hand sanitizers and masks at the event. However, attendees will not be required to wear the masks.

“When you come to the rally, as with any event, you assume a personal risk,” the press secretary said. “That is just what you do.”

She compared a rally-goer falling ill to COVID-19 to a baseball fan getting struck by a foul ball.

“When you go to a baseball game, you assume a risk,” McEnany said. “That’s part of life.”

The Trump campaign has said as much; before registering for tickets, attendees must agree to not hold the campaign liable if they become infected with the virus.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” a notice on the registration page warns.