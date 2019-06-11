WH Calls Dean’s Testimony A ‘Complete And Colossal Embarrassment’ For Dems

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders summed up the administration’s opinion of House Democrats “trotting out” John Dean for testimony succinctly on Fox News Tuesday: It’s a “complete and colossal embarrassment.”

“The thing that they did yesterday, this dog and pony show of trotting out Dean, is frankly just a complete and colossal embarrassment,” she told “Fox and Friends” Tuesday morning. “Let’s look at the people that they brought before their committee to make their case, Michael Cohen, convicted, had to go to jail. Now John Dean is their latest witness in this, another person who was convicted for lying to Congress. The fact that these are star witnesses tells me everything that they need to know.”

Trump didn’t mince his words either when reacting to Dean’s testimony, which was part of a series of hearings before the House Judiciary Committee designed to dissect the Mueller report. Trump called Dean a “loser” and “CNN sleazebag attorney” ahead of his testimony.