Latest
7 mins ago
Pence Says He Supports Banning LGBTQ Flag From Embassies’ Official Flagpoles
35 mins ago
John Dean ‘Honored’ To Be On Trump And Nixon’s ‘Enemies List’
1 hour ago
WSJ: Kim Jong Un’s Murdered Half Brother Was A CIA Source
news

WH Calls Dean’s Testimony A ‘Complete And Colossal Embarrassment’ For Dems

By
June 11, 2019 9:30 am

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders summed up the administration’s opinion of House Democrats “trotting out” John Dean for testimony succinctly on Fox News Tuesday: It’s a “complete and colossal embarrassment.”

The thing that they did yesterday, this dog and pony show of trotting out Dean, is frankly just a complete and colossal embarrassment,” she told “Fox and Friends” Tuesday morning. “Let’s look at the people that they brought before their committee to make their case, Michael Cohen, convicted, had to go to jail. Now John Dean is their latest witness in this, another person who was convicted for lying to Congress. The fact that these are star witnesses tells me everything that they need to know.”

Trump didn’t mince his words either when reacting to Dean’s testimony, which was part of a series of hearings before the House Judiciary Committee designed to dissect the Mueller report. Trump called Dean a “loser” and “CNN sleazebag attorney” ahead of his testimony.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: