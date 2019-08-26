WH Corrects Trump After He Wrongly Claims FLOTUS Knows Kim Jong-Un Well

Latest
By
August 26, 2019 5:55 pm
The White House clarified on Monday that first lady Melania Trump had never met North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, after President Donald Trump claimed his wife had gotten to know Kim as well.

Trump was holding a press conference at the G7 Summit when, apropos of nothing, he began singing Kim’s praises.

“Kim Jong-Un, who I’ve gotten to know extremely well, the first lady has gotten to know Kim Jong-Un and I think she’d agree with me, he is a man with a country that has tremendous potential,” Trump said.

Several hours later, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released an official statement cleaning up Trump’s comment.

“President Trump confides in his wife on many issues including the detailed elements of his strong relationship with Chairman Kim – and while the First Lady hasn’t met him, the President feels like she’s gotten to know him too,” she said.

Watch Trump below:

