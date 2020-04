US President Donald Trump looks on during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 17, 2020, in Washington, DC. - President Donald Tru...

US President Donald Trump looks on during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 17, 2020, in Washington, DC. - President Donald Trump on April 17, 2020 announced a $19 billion financial rescue package to help the agriculture industry weather the staggering economic downturn sparked by measures to defeat the coronavirus. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS