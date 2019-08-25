Latest
White House Tries To Clean Up Trump's 'Second Thoughts' Comment On Trade War

August 25, 2019 10:03 am
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow on Sunday scrambled “reinterpret” President Donald Trump’s comment about having second thoughts about his escalating trade war with China.

“So the President said that he’s having second thoughts about escalating the trade war,” CNN reporter said during Kudlow’s “State of the Union” interview. “Why?”

“Well, look, if I can reinterpret that–I mean, he spoke to us, he didn’t exactly hear the question,” Kudlow responded. “Actually what he was intending to say is, he always has second thoughts and he actually had second thoughts about possibly a higher tariff response to China.”

“So it was not to remove the tariff,” he added. “He was thinking about a higher tariff response.”

During the G7 meeting in France on Sunday morning, Trump said he “might as well” have “second thoughts” about getting more aggressive with his trade war, which has resulted in a plummeting stock market.

“I have second thoughts about everything,” he said.

