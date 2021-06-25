Latest
3 hours ago ago
DOJ Quotes GA Republicans’ Own Words Against Them To Challenge Voting Law
6 hours ago ago
NYT: Vance Could Charge Trump Org Next Week
6 hours ago ago
New Details Suggest Senior Trump Aides Knew Jan 6 Rally Could Get Chaotic

White House Brushes Off GOP’s Fake Tears Over Infrastructure Hardball: Take It Or Leave It!

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House on January 28, 2021. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
June 25, 2021 2:21 p.m.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has a message for GOP senators who’ve been wailing about President Joe Biden dodging their trap by refusing to sign a bipartisan infrastructure bill without a reconciliation bill: Suck it up, buttercup.

During a press briefing on Friday, Psaki shrugged off Republicans’ complaints about Biden’s demand — which foiled their scheme to torpedo the president’s more progressive infrastructure proposals.

“It is up to Republicans … to decide if they are going to vote against a historic investment in infrastructure that’s going to rebuild roads and railways and bridges in their communities simply because they don’t like the mechanics of the process,” the White House official said.

“That’s a pretty absurd argument for them to make,” she added. “Good luck on the political front on that argument.”

Psaki’s remarks signaled that the Biden administration would keep playing hardball with GOP senators, who had bet that a watered-down bipartisan proposal would keep moderate Democrats from agreeing to a reconciliation bill containing much more progressive priorities.

But it turned out that the Republicans had effectively stepped on a rake when Biden announced on Thursday that he would only sign the bipartisan bill if the reconciliation bill were on his desk at the same time.

“If he’s gonna tie them together, he can forget it!” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) fumed.

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: