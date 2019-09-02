‘Wake Us When It’s Over’: WH Aides Weary From Trump’s Tumultuous Summer

While the White House publicly touts President Trump’s summer as a steady stream of successes, in private aides are telling a different story, according to the Washington Post.

When reached by the Post, the White House offered a glowing review of the President’s summer victories, ranging from his meeting with North Korean regime leader Kim Jong Un to his Independence Day parade.

“I don’t know how anyone could see this summer as anything but successful with the President continuing to deliver on his promises to the American people despite the negative news coverage of this administration,” White House spokesman Judd Deere told the Post. “President Trump has accomplished more at this point in his first term than any president in history and his policies are building a safer, stronger and more secure America.”

But in private aides are reportedly weary of Trump’s ongoing controversies. From his racist attacks on four congresswomen of color and House Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings to his flip-flop on background check legislation to his ongoing trade battle with China and whispers of a recession, it’s been a long three months with few tangible wins.

“Exhaustion, fatigue, wake us when it’s over,” a Republican operative who has regular contact with the White House told the Post. “They’re just tired.”

