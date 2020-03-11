Trump’s New COVID-19 Travel Ban Applies To 26 European Countries

The Department of Homeland Security offered a few paragraphs of detail Wednesday night after President Donald Trump announced the suspension of travel from Europe into America for 30 days, excluding travel from Britain.

Trump said the move was meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 from the continent, but he offered few details how his order would be carried out.

In a statement, DHS said the ban, which excludes the United Kingdom, would apply to the so-called “Schengen Area” of countries that allow free travel within Europe.

The order would exclude “legal permanent residents, (generally) immediate family members of U.S. citizens, and other individuals who are identified in the proclamation,” the statement said. The White House laid out the order in a presidential proclamation Wednesday night.

