WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Riot police clear the hallway inside the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
5 hours ago
Intelligence Expert Who Aired Early Warnings About Jan 6 Discusses Risks Ahead Of Election
9 hours ago
‘Put Them in Trauma’: Inside a Key MAGA Leader’s Plans for a New Trump Agenda
12 hours ago
Musk’s Attack On Media Matters Could Become ‘Playbook’ Under Trump II

What To Know About The Ballot Drop Box Incidents In Oregon And Washington

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 15: An FBI Police vehicle is parked near the entrance to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) headquarters building on September 15, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by J. David Ake/Getty Images)
October 28, 2024 5:59 p.m.
The FBI, alongside local and state law enforcement, is investigating two incidents of ballot drop boxes catching fire on Monday in Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington.

Police announced on Monday that enough materials were collected from the crime scenes to reach the conclusion that the two fires are connected. 

Law enforcement also said that a “suspected vehicle” was identified as part of their investigation into the incidents.

Surveillance images captured a Volvo stopping at a drop box in Portland, moments before security personnel discovered the fire inside the ballot box, Portland Police Bureau spokesman Mike Benner said at a news conference Monday.

While the fire damaged only three of the ballots inside the box in Portland, hundreds of ballots were destroyed in the Vancouver fire, officials said.

“We take the safety of our election workers seriously and will not tolerate threats or acts of violence that seek to undermine the democratic process,” Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said in a statement in response to the suspected arson incident. “I strongly denounce any acts of terror that aim to disrupt lawful and fair elections in Washington state. Despite this incident, I have complete confidence in our county elections official’s ability to keep Washington’s elections safe and secure for all voters.”

The Monday ballot drop box fires come as election administrators across the country are on pins and needles, warning about the potential for threats and violence against election administration and poll workers as we get closer to Election Day. Experts and state election officials have been warning for months that ballot drop boxes specifically might be an area of fixation for bad actors and domestic extremists after thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories about ballot “mules” caught on among far-right extremists and supporters of Donald Trump during the 2020 election. 

In fact, U.S. intelligence officials have been quietly issuing warnings to government agencies over the past couple of months about a rising threat of extremist violence tied to the 2024 presidential election — specifically raising the alarm about the potential for attacks on ballot drop boxes.

Analysts at the Department of Homeland Security warned of a “heightened risk” of extremists carrying out attacks, including plots to destroy bins full of paper ballots and other “lone wolf” attacks against election facilities throughout the country, according to copies of a series of reports dated between July and September obtained by Wired.

Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security even issued a public warning about its concerns that domestic extremists and lone wolf actors may target every level of election administration this fall, including ballot drop boxes. 

Julie Farnam, who was the assistant director of the Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Division of the U.S. Capitol Police until May 2023 — and issued early warnings about the potential for an attack on Congress ahead of January 6 — told TPM in a piece published Monday that she believes “lone wolf” attacks targeting lower-level candidates and election infrastructure pose the “highest risk” in the current climate.

Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM.
  1. I really don’t understand the point of these drop boxes. I live in Washington State. Every ballot can be mailed, for free. Why would I put my ballot in a big box that says ballots, when I can put it in the mail where it is far less likely to get targeted by subversive elements?

    Also, blowing up a ballot box is pretty stupid. Especially when we have enough time for everybody who voted to vote again, inshallah, and in Washington State everybody can verify whether or not their vote has been received.

  2. I wonder if the Volvo driver stopped for a latte before lighting these boxes on fire?

    But seriously, the Portland drop box is the one I use. I’ve been seeing reports on Nextdoor of people having their ballots stolen from their mailboxes in Portland.

    I can see the utility of burning the Vancouver boxes, particularly since it is in a heavily democratic area of Vancouver and that Wa 3rd race is critical and was close last time.

    But Portland? Maybe just the act of burning up liberal voters ballots is enough for this particular individual.

  3. In Washington, every ballot has postage prepaid. Isn’t that the case in Oregon? I’m still just trying to understand why we have these boxes. They don’t seem necessary. They seem like giant, I don’t know, rage bait.

  4. I would say they are useful when you want to be sure your ballot is counted, especially close to the election, and especially with Louis DeJoy still in charge of the Post Office.

  5. Still don’t buy the argument. Okay maybe I buy the argument for having ballot boxes the last week of the election or close to election day, but I don’t understand the fear of the mail. It seems to be completely batshit to suggest that the federal government would commit federal crimes for which there are punishments that are severe, and ignoring the fact that we have these big giant boxes that say ballot on the side, just inviting the anti-democracy elements to burn them.

    And you can always go online and check if you vote it, or call the local clerk’s office and ask.

