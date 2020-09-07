Latest
5 hours ago
Trump Says He’s OK With Potential Probe Into DeJoy’s Alleged Campaign Finance Scheme
8 hours ago
Trump Claims ‘VERY High Marks’ For COVID Response As Death Toll Approaches 189k
9 hours ago
Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Out Of Coma And Responsive After Poisoning

WH Interviewing Potential Esper Replacements In Case Trump Boots Pentagon Chief

President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for Mark Esper to be the new Secretary of Defense on July 23, 2019 in the Oval Office of the White House.(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
September 7, 2020 10:12 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s relationship with Defense Secretary Mark Esper has reportedly unraveled to the point where the White House is actively seeking out possible replacements if Trump decides to oust Esper.

NBC News reported on Monday that Trump and White House officials have been in talks with Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie about potentially replacing Esper.

The White House has also informally interviewed several other candidates, according to NBC News, but Wilkie has caught Trump’s eye in recent weeks as a member of the White House’s COVID-19 task force.

Trump has reportedly been itching to oust Esper for months amid their clashes over renaming Confederate-named military bases and the Pentagon chief’s move to slash funding for the Pentagon’s newspaper for its military staff, Stars and Stripes.

However, Trump’s staffers have warned the President against another firing so close to Election Day.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30