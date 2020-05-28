Points For Trying? WH Says Trump’s ‘Intent’ Is To Tell The Truth

In a predictably testy exchange with CNN reporter Jim Acosta Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany dodged when asked whether President Trump has ever outright “lied” to the American public.

“You have pledged in this briefing room to never lie to the American people,” Acosta said. “Are you saying the President has never lied to the public before?”

“His intent is to always give truthful information to the American people,” said McEnany, who added that no one should be fact checked more than the media.

According to the Washington Post, Trump has made more than 18,000 false or misleading claims since entering office.

The president has lashed out at Twitter over its recent decision to add a fact-check note to some of his misleading or false claims. Trump plans to sign an executive order later Thursday seemingly designed to punish social media companies for what McEnany and others have claimed is “bias” against conservatives.