Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 27: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump gave the speech in front of 1500 invited guests. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
32 mins ago
House Oversight Calls For Probe Into Potential Hatch Act Violations At RNC
46 mins ago
Trump Admin: The COVID Vaccine Will Be Ready By January, But Also By The Election
2 hours ago
Facebook To Block New Political Advertising In Week Ahead Of Election Day

WH Defends Trump’s Call For Supporters To Try To Vote Twice. NC Says Not So Fast.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House on July 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. McEnany answered a range of questions during the briefing in... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House on July 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. McEnany answered a range of questions during the briefing including today's Supreme Court decision regarding President Trump’s tax returns, bank documents and book keeping records. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 3, 2020 11:42 a.m.

The White House appeared to support a statement made by President Donald Trump  on Wednesday urging his supporters to vote twice — a move that would be illegal.

“The president is not suggesting anyone do anything unlawful,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted in a Fox News interview early Thursday, even as the President repeatedly said at an event in North Carolina on Wednesday that voters should send in an absentee ballot early “and then go and vote.”

Executive director for the state’s board of elections, Karen Bell, quickly issued a statement on Thursday warning voters not to follow calls to try to submit a second vote.

“It is illegal to vote twice in an election,” Bell said. “Attempting to vote twice in an election or soliciting someone to do so also is a violation of North Carolina law.”

McEnany tried, as she often does, to recast Trump’s clear call for voters to commit an illegal act that is a felony in some states, including North Carolina, by instead suggesting that the President’s true message was for voters to ensure that their vote was “tabulated.”

“If it is not, then vote,” McEnany said. She also said that voters should send in absentee ballots and then go to the polls to check poll books, which record a vote has been counted.

“He wants verification,” McEnany said in defense of Trump’s statement. “Democrats want a whole new fraudulent system of mail-in voting, never tried before in American history, and what Democrats are saying to you, is trust us, but don’t verify.”

Bell also highlighted there are “numerous checks” that have been put in place to prevent double-voting and advised against McEnany’s claim that voters needed to check in person that their vote had been tabulated.

“The State Board office strongly discourages people from showing up at the polls on Election Day to check whether their absentee ballot was counted, Bell wrote. “That is not necessary, and it would lead to longer lines and the possibility of spreading COVID-19.”

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30