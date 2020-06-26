WH COVID-19 Task Force To Hold Briefing For First Time In Almost Two Months

Vice President Mike Pence is slated to lead a press briefing with the White House COVID-19 task force on Friday.

According to the White House’s press release, Pence will hold the briefing at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) at 12:30 PM ET.

The announcement does not mention whether Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, the most prominent health experts on the task force, will be present. Pence’s office and the HHS did not immediately respond when TPM reached out.

Friday’s briefing comes after the death toll from COVID-19 in the U.S. exceeded 124,000 and the number of cases reached nearly 2.5 million.

The White House hasn’t held a task force media conference since late April, shortly after Trump infamously claimed injecting bleach would cure the virus.