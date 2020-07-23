Latest
5 mins ago
Trump Attacks Cheney As Republicans Demand Her Removal From Leadership Role
on June 3, 2011 in Pompano Beach, Florida.
32 mins ago
1.4 Million Unemployment Claims Filed Last Week
54 mins ago
Trump Brags About Being Able To Recite 5 Words In Order To Prove Mental Fitness

2 Cafeterias Used By White House Staff Close After Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

Birds fly over the Eisenhower Executive Office building next to the White House October 15, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
July 23, 2020 8:58 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Two cafeterias used by White House staff were closed and contact tracing was conducted after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, a Trump administration official said on Wednesday night.

The New York Times reported that the cafeterias are located in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and the New Executive Office Building — both are part of the White House complex and are next to the West Wing.

White House staff received an email Wednesday saying there was “no reason for panic or alarm,” a CNN White House correspondent said.

It was not immediately clear whether the employee who tested positive for the virus was a cafeteria worker, and the White House did not specify what symptoms of the virus the employee had displayed, The Times said.

The White House reportedly also told employees in an email that they did not need to self-quarantine, according to the official, who spoke to The Times on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly about the issue.

Staff members were advised to monitor for symptoms of the virus and were told to stay home if they felt sick, the official said.

It was not clear how long the facility will remain closed, although some staffers were told it could stay shut for two weeks, NBC News reported

The news came just hours after President Trump spoke at the White House daily briefing on the pandemic, which his administration resumed this week after a hiatus. 

After months of refusing to urge Americans to wear masks, Trump finally made the much belated call to do so this week. The President also finally acknowledged at the briefing that the pandemic was likely to get worse before it gets better.

Trump and members of his administration are regularly tested for the coronavirus. But it was not immediately clear what testing protocols were in place for employees in the executive office buildings in the complex, The Times said.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30