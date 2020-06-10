Latest
22 mins ago
McConnell Mocks Uproar Over Cotton’s NYT Op-Ed: ‘The Gray Lady Finally Met Her Match’
29 mins ago
Gallup Poll: Trump Approval Rating Drops 10 Points In Less Than A Month
1 hour ago
Fired State IG Linick Describes Struggle To Retain Independence

WH Boosts Trump’s Shocking Effort To Smear Elderly Victim Of Police Brutality

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a briefing at the White House on May 12, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
June 10, 2020 12:09 p.m.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday morning defended President Donald Trump’s tweet that baselessly suggested Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old activist who was knocked unconscious when two Buffalo police officers shoved him onto the pavement last week, was a “provocateur” in a false flag operation.

“The President was raising questions based on a report that he saw. They’re questions that need to be asked,” McEnany told the co-hosts of “Fox and Friends.”

The press secretary insisted that “no one condones any sort of violence,” but “there are a lot of questions in that case.”

She dismissed the idea that the timing of Trump’s tweet, which he had posted on the day of George Floyd’s funeral amid nationwide protests against police brutality, was particularly inappropriate.

“The President was raising some questions, some legitimate ones, about that particular interaction, and it’s his prerogative to do so,” McEnany said.

But despite the White House’s claims, there is absolutely no evidence that Gugino, who is still in the hospital recovering from his head injury, was conspiring with “antifa” (a loosely affiliated anti-fascist movement) to take down the police.

Trump’s unhinged tweet was based solely on a so-called “report” by far-right media outlet OAN, which fabricated a tale that claimed Gugino was attempting to disrupt police communications with his phone.

“Let me say that Martin is a peaceful protester and is not affiliated with Antifa or similar organization,” Kelly Zarcone, Gugino’s lawyer, told TPM on Tuesday. “He didn’t have any equipment to disrupt police communications or anything of the sort.”

Besides the phony nature of OAN’s report, the actual video of the incident clearly shows the two officers, who have since been charged with assault, pushing Gugino to the ground unprovoked and walking past him as he lay bleeding.

Watch McEnany below:

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30