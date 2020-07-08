Latest
42 mins ago
Into The Storm
45 mins ago
A Spike in People Dying at Home Suggests Coronavirus Deaths in Houston May Be Higher Than Reported
57 mins ago
Cook Political Report Shifts WI And PA Shift From ‘Toss Up’ To ‘Lean Democrat’

Gidley Declares Americans ‘Undoubtedly’ Better Off Under Trump Despite Recent Blunders

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 03: Hogan Gidley, White House deputy press secretary, arrives to the Capitol before the continuation of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Monday, February 3, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 03: Hogan Gidley, White House deputy press secretary, arrives to the Capitol before the continuation of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Monday, February 3, 2020. (Photo By ... UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 03: Hogan Gidley, White House deputy press secretary, arrives to the Capitol before the continuation of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Monday, February 3, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 8, 2020 1:32 p.m.

Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley’s claim Wednesday that life for Americans is “undoubtedly” better now than it was before President Trump took office nearly four years ago raised a few eyebrows on “Fox and Friends.”

With gushing praise of the president’s performance, Gidley fended off Trump’s detractors by telling the “Fox & Friends” hosts that Americans “cannot be denied all the success and the positive things that have occurred because of this president’s policies.”

Gidley said that the president will lay out those accomplishments in a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Saturday.

“The president wants to go in there and talk about all the accomplishments he’s done in his first term and how he has made people’s lives better,” Gidley said. “It answers the age-old question: are you better off now than you were before? The answer undoubtedly is yes.”

Kilmeade cut into Gidley’s congratulatory monologue, saying that “the growth is not there.”

The Fox News host pointed to a faltering economy and the elevated unemployment rate, which at 11 percent has ravaged the lives of millions of Americans. Kilmeade suggested that “at the very least the pandemic” precluded Trump fans from claiming that Americans are “better off” than they were three years ago.

Recent polls show disapproval of the job Trump is doing as president on the rise. Nearly 6 in 10 voters gave the president negative marks amid coronavirus outbreaks around the country, according to a POLITICO/Morning Consult survey earlier this month.

The human toll of the pandemic has been vast, with more than 130,000 lives lost to the virus the U.S.

“You can’t really say that, right?” Kilmeade said of Gidley claim that Americans are better off today than before Trump entered office.

“No, absolutely, of course you can say that,” Gidley said, arguing that because the pandemic “hit all of us” he administration’s victories remained untarnished.

Gidley also took swings at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, saying that the former vice president, if elected, will allow American cities to “devolve into this hellscape,” falsely claiming that Biden would defund the police.

With Trump, Gidley said, the economy is “roaring back.”

Correction: This post originally identified Gidley as a White House spokesperson. He has since left that position and is now a spokesperson for the Trump campaign. We regret the error.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30