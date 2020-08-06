WH Adviser Cites ‘Dilbert’ Cartoonist While Boosting Hydroxychloroquine

Health professionals widely agree that hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug President Donald Trump claims to be a cure for COVID-19, has not been proven to effectively treat the virus.

But have they considered that the pro-Trump cartoonist who came up with a joke about “brain golfing” says otherwise?

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro brought up “Dilbert” comic creator Scott Adams on Wednesday night after CNN anchor Erin Burnett called out Navarro’s “irresponsible” comments hyping hydroxychloroquine.

“Scott Adams—you know Scott Adams, right? He’s the guy who wrote the ‘Dilbert’ cartoon–he did a beautiful video, a 10-minute video, on Twitter,” Navarro told Burnett. “And the thesis of the video is that CNN might be killing thousands because of the way they’ve treated that.”

“So…I’ll let Scott Adams’ video be my defense on this,” he continued.

Burnett was less than convinced.

“Can I just say something?” the anchor asked. “I find that to be offensive because he’s a comic strip writer.”

