Latest
UNITED STATES - MAY 27: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)
26 mins ago
Clyburn Tears Into Trump’s Coronavirus Response: ‘We Do Not Have A National Plan’
1 hour ago
Facebook And Twitter Penalize Trump For Spreading False COVID Claims
2 hours ago
Pence Attacks SCOTUS Chief Justice Roberts: ‘A Disappointment To Conservatives’

WH Adviser Cites ‘Dilbert’ Cartoonist While Boosting Hydroxychloroquine

White House Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro speaks during the daily briefing on COVID-19 at the White House on March 22, 2020. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
August 6, 2020 10:29 a.m.

Health professionals widely agree that hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug President Donald Trump claims to be a cure for COVID-19, has not been proven to effectively treat the virus.

But have they considered that the pro-Trump cartoonist who came up with a joke about “brain golfing” says otherwise?

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro brought up “Dilbert” comic creator Scott Adams on Wednesday night after CNN anchor Erin Burnett called out Navarro’s “irresponsible” comments hyping hydroxychloroquine.

“Scott Adams—you know Scott Adams, right? He’s the guy who wrote the ‘Dilbert’ cartoon–he did a beautiful video, a 10-minute video, on Twitter,” Navarro told Burnett. “And the thesis of the video is that CNN might be killing thousands because of the way they’ve treated that.”

“So…I’ll let Scott Adams’ video be my defense on this,” he continued.

Burnett was less than convinced.

“Can I just say something?” the anchor asked. “I find that to be offensive because he’s a comic strip writer.”

Watch Navarro below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30