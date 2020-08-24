WH Adviser Berated FDA Officials For Not Approving COVID-19 Therapeutics ‘On Trump Time’

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro reportedly blew up at Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials during a meeting last Monday for not producing a drug for COVID-19 quickly enough for President Donald Trump.

“You are all Deep State and you need to get on Trump Time,” Navarro told them, according to Axios.

According to a conspiracy theory peddled by Trump and his allies, a shadow group of government actors have formed a “deep state” to actively undermine the President from the inside.

On Saturday, Trump baselessly accused via Twitter “the deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA” of deliberately prolonging the process of developing a COVID-19 drug until after the November elections.