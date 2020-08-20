Weekly Jobless Claims Tick Up To 1.1 Million

The Department of Labor reported on Thursday that 1,106,000 jobless claims had been filed in the week ending on August 15, “an increase of 135,000 from the previous week’s revised level.”
The figures indicate that the streak of mass unemployment in the U.S. brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to be contained.
