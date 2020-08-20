Weekly Jobless Claims Tick Up To 1.1 Million

Latest
An unemployment application is seen in a box as City of Hialeah employees hand them out to people in front of the John F. Kennedy Library on April 08, 2020 in Hialeah, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By
|
August 20, 2020 8:41 a.m.

The Department of Labor reported on Thursday that 1,106,000 jobless claims had been filed in the week ending on August 15, “an increase of 135,000 from the previous week’s revised level.”

The figures indicate that the streak of mass unemployment in the U.S. brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to be contained.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
