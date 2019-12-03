Latest
7 mins ago
Abbott Withdraws Endorsement From GOPer Who Said Challengers Running Because They Are ‘Asian’
14 mins ago
Inquiry Can’t Penetrate Trump Firewall Around His Order Freezing Ukraine Aid
24 mins ago
Schiff Says Still Investigating Whether Pressure Campaign Predated Zelensky

We Were ‘Required By Law’ To Turn Over Call Records To Congress, AT&T Says

380909 04: The AT&T logo is seen on the safety helmet of advance-line technician Fred Murray October 26, 2000 in Des Plaines, Illinois. On October 25, 2000, AT&T Corp. announced that it was breaking itself up... 380909 04: The AT&T logo is seen on the safety helmet of advance-line technician Fred Murray October 26, 2000 in Des Plaines, Illinois. On October 25, 2000, AT&T Corp. announced that it was breaking itself up into four smaller companies for the third time since 1984, scrapping its vision of one-stop shopping for communications services, and dismantling a telephone and cable TV empire that took three years and more than $100 billion to build. The widely expected breakup will create four distinct entities, including an independent cable company and an independent wireless company, all operating under the AT&T brand name. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Newsmakers) MORE LESS
By
|
December 3, 2019 4:16 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Phone records provided by AT&T to the House impeachment inquiry provided some of the most concrete evidence yet of the behind-the-scenes machinery that fueled President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine.

The company said Tuesday that it was “required by law” to provide the records.

Dozens of footnotes in the inquiry’s report, which was released Tuesday, cite “AT&T Document production,” and, taken together, the call records suggest that Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was in touch with White House officials at key moments during the pressure campaign.

Asked if AT&T was subpoenaed for the records and if it provided all of the records that the impeachment inquiry had requested, a spokesperson for the company didn’t answer specifically.

“Like all companies, we are required by law to provide information to government and law enforcement agencies,” spokesperson Jim Greer said.

“In all cases, we ensure that requests for assistance are valid and that we act in compliance with the law.”

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: