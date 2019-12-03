We Were ‘Required By Law’ To Turn Over Call Records To Congress, AT&T Says

Phone records provided by AT&T to the House impeachment inquiry provided some of the most concrete evidence yet of the behind-the-scenes machinery that fueled President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine.

The company said Tuesday that it was “required by law” to provide the records.

Dozens of footnotes in the inquiry’s report, which was released Tuesday, cite “AT&T Document production,” and, taken together, the call records suggest that Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was in touch with White House officials at key moments during the pressure campaign.

Asked if AT&T was subpoenaed for the records and if it provided all of the records that the impeachment inquiry had requested, a spokesperson for the company didn’t answer specifically.

“Like all companies, we are required by law to provide information to government and law enforcement agencies,” spokesperson Jim Greer said.

“In all cases, we ensure that requests for assistance are valid and that we act in compliance with the law.”