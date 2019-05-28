Latest
Town Hall Crowd Cheers Amash Discussing His Trump Impeachment Push
BATON ROUGE, LA - DECEMBER 10: U.S. Senate Republican candidate John Kennedy delivers a victory speech during an election party on December 10, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Kennedy's victory further strengthens the Republican's majority hold over the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
GOP Sen. Kennedy Calls For Mueller To Testify Publicly In Front Of Congress
Texas Legislature Bucks NRA, Passes Gun Storage Safety Program
GoFundMe Border Wall Ordered To Cease And Desist After Failing To Provide Permit

May 28, 2019 7:06 pm

“We Build The Wall” —unless we don’t bother filling out the paperwork.

The GoFundMe border wall campaign, which recently boasted “just under 1 mile” of completed wall construction in Sunland Park, New Mexico, was slapped with a cease and desist order on Tuesday because they didn’t have a building permit.

According to a report by local NBC affiliate KTSM 9 News, Sunland Park officials found that the privately-funded “We Build The Wall” campaign failed to complete the application for a permit and that the wall structure was over the maximum height limit.

