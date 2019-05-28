GoFundMe Border Wall Ordered To Cease And Desist After Failing To Provide Permit

“We Build The Wall” —unless we don’t bother filling out the paperwork.

The GoFundMe border wall campaign, which recently boasted “just under 1 mile” of completed wall construction in Sunland Park, New Mexico, was slapped with a cease and desist order on Tuesday because they didn’t have a building permit.

According to a report by local NBC affiliate KTSM 9 News, Sunland Park officials found that the privately-funded “We Build The Wall” campaign failed to complete the application for a permit and that the wall structure was over the maximum height limit.