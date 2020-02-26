WATCH LIVE: Trump To Hold Press Conference On Coronavirus

President Donald Trump and members of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to address the coronavirus outbreak at a 6:30 p.m. ET press conference from the White House.
The White House announced the task force last month. Notable members include Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, and acting DHS deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli.
As the press conference was underway, The Washington Post reported the first case of coronavirus with unknown origin detected within the United States.
Watch live below: