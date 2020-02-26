Latest
WATCH LIVE: Trump To Hold Press Conference On Coronavirus

February 26, 2020 6:20 p.m.
President Donald Trump and members of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to address the coronavirus outbreak at a 6:30 p.m. ET press conference from the White House.

The White House announced the task force last month. Notable members include Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, and acting DHS deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli.

As the press conference was underway, The Washington Post reported the first case of coronavirus with unknown origin detected within the United States.

Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
