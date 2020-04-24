WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Coronavirus Press Briefing President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on COVID-19 in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on March 31, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) By TPM Staff | April 24, 2020 5:42 p.m. EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member. Have a tip? Send it Here!