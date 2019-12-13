Latest
1 hour ago
WH Restricts Officials Allowed To Listen To Trump’s Calls With Foreign Leaders
3 hours ago
Trump Wouldn’t Mind Long Senate Trial So Whistleblower Can Be Exposed As ‘Fraud’
3 hours ago
On His Way Out The Door, Bevin Pardons Multiple People Convicted Of Heinous Crimes

WATCH: Do Trump’s Four Jewish Friends Really All Share This Contrarian Opinion About Israel?

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11 : A Trump Yarmulke is seen after President Donald J. Trump spoke at a Hanukkah Reception and participated in the signing of an Executive Order Combating Anti-Semitism in the East Room at ... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 11 : A Trump Yarmulke is seen after President Donald J. Trump spoke at a Hanukkah Reception and participated in the signing of an Executive Order Combating Anti-Semitism in the East Room at the White House on Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 13, 2019 3:33 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Donald Trump’s Jewish friends all seem to have the exact same contrarian opinion about Israel.

In four recent speeches, The Washington Post pointed out Friday, Trump has recalled basically the same conversation with four different people, each with the same unexpected punchline. Simply incredible!

The story goes like this: The President recalls speaking to a Jewish friend of his and asking them “which is bigger” for Jews — moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, or recognizing the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights.

In all four speeches, the answer is something else: Neither, sir. “The biggest thing of all is what you did by ending the Iran nuclear catastrophe!”

Cue applause.

Trump told the story four separate times: In a Sept. 9 speech, in a Dec. 7 speech, and twice in two separate speeches at White House Hanukkah receptions on Wednesday.

Each time, in Trump’s telling, a different Jewish friend held the exact same opinion: An unnamed person referred to as “he,” GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and, finally, Charles Kushner, the real estate-developer father of presidential son-in-law Jared.

Watch below via the Post:

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: