WATCH: Do Trump’s Four Jewish Friends Really All Share This Contrarian Opinion About Israel?

President Donald Trump’s Jewish friends all seem to have the exact same contrarian opinion about Israel.

In four recent speeches, The Washington Post pointed out Friday, Trump has recalled basically the same conversation with four different people, each with the same unexpected punchline. Simply incredible!

The story goes like this: The President recalls speaking to a Jewish friend of his and asking them “which is bigger” for Jews — moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, or recognizing the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights.

In all four speeches, the answer is something else: Neither, sir. “The biggest thing of all is what you did by ending the Iran nuclear catastrophe!”

Cue applause.

Trump told the story four separate times: In a Sept. 9 speech, in a Dec. 7 speech, and twice in two separate speeches at White House Hanukkah receptions on Wednesday.

Each time, in Trump’s telling, a different Jewish friend held the exact same opinion: An unnamed person referred to as “he,” GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and, finally, Charles Kushner, the real estate-developer father of presidential son-in-law Jared.

