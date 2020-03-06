Warren: ‘I Would Have Made A Better President’ Than Sanders Or Biden

Latest
Democratic presidential hopefuls Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (L), former Vice President Joe Biden (C) and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders participate of the seventh Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register at the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa on January 14, 2020.
March 6, 2020 4:10 p.m.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Friday that while she thinks she “would have made a better president” than Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) or former Vice President Joe Biden, her campaign came at the “wrong moment in time.”

In a post mortem interview with the Boston Globe, she said that she underestimated the depth of the divide between the progressive and moderate wings of the party that ultimately were too far apart for her to bridge.

“The big decisions were right. The team we built was right. Even if we’d improved some other things, I don’t think it would have changed the outcome,” she said. “This is just a different moment in time and I’m sorry that that’s the case.”

Warren was also resistant to the notion that she should toss her support to one of the remaining men, asking why she should “owe” anybody an endorsement. She has though promised to “wholeheartedly support” the eventual nominee.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
