Warren: ‘I Would Have Made A Better President’ Than Sanders Or Biden

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Friday that while she thinks she “would have made a better president” than Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) or former Vice President Joe Biden, her campaign came at the “wrong moment in time.”

In a post mortem interview with the Boston Globe, she said that she underestimated the depth of the divide between the progressive and moderate wings of the party that ultimately were too far apart for her to bridge.

“The big decisions were right. The team we built was right. Even if we’d improved some other things, I don’t think it would have changed the outcome,” she said. “This is just a different moment in time and I’m sorry that that’s the case.”

Warren was also resistant to the notion that she should toss her support to one of the remaining men, asking why she should “owe” anybody an endorsement. She has though promised to “wholeheartedly support” the eventual nominee.