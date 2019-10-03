Warren Subtly Mocks Right-Wing Activists’ Fake ‘Cougar’ Sex Scandal

Latest
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during the 2020 Gun Safety Forum on October 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By
|
October 3, 2019 7:18 pm
“Go Cougars!” 2020 candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wrote in a seemingly innocuous tweet about her alma mater, University of Houston, on Thursday.

However, she just happened to post the tweet a mere hour after two breathtakingly inept pro-Trump activists unveiled what they claimed to be “bombshell evidence” of a steamy affair Warren allegedly had with a 24-year-old Marine.

Conservative figures Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, apparently having learned nothing after their scheme to drum up a fake rape accusation against Robert Mueller imploded spectacularly last year, announced that they would be holding a press conference on Thursday with a witness to 70-year-old Warren’s scandalous alleged sexual conquests.

Wohl and Burkman’s press release informed reporters that the two activists would be joined by a “decorated, former Marine and bodybuilder” who claims he was engaged in a “long-term sexual relationship with presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren.”

“These charges will shock the conscious of the nation,” Burkman declared (confusingly) in the announcement.

But the “Elizabeth Warren: Cougar?” press conference (which featured fake sex scars and a witness who couldn’t keep a straight face while speaking) ended up being yet another exercise in self-humiliation, as Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer laid out in a Twitter thread:

And about an hour after the circus ended, Warren apparently felt compelled to show some school spirit.

“It’s always a good day to be reminded that I got where I am because a great education was available for $50 a semester at the University of Houston (go Cougars!),” Warren tweeted. “We need to cancel student debt and make college free for everyone who wants it.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
