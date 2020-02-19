Warren Goes Hard After Bloomberg And Rest Of Dem Field At Debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came out swinging during Wednesday’s Democratic primary debate, delivering a barrage of zingers at several of her competitors on stage, most notably former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Here are a few lines from the Massachusetts senator:

On Bloomberg:

I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: A billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians,” and no I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg. Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like red-lining and stop-and-frisk .. Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another. This country has worked for the rich for a long time. And left everyone else in the dirt. It is time to have a president who will be on the side of working families and be willing to get out there and fight for them. That is why I am in this race. And that is how I will beat Donald Trump.

On former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg:

Mayor Buttigieg really has a slogan that was thought up by his consultants to paper over a thin version of a plan that would leave millions of people unable to afford their health care. It’s not a plan, it’s a Powerpoint.

On Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN):

And Amy’s plan is even less. It’s like a post-it note, insert plan here.

On Bloomberg, again, needling him on non-disclosure agreements he had former employees sign:

I have. I hope you heard what his defense was: I’ve been nice to some women. That just doesn’t cut it. The mayor has to stand on his record. And what we need to know is exactly what’s lurking out there. He has gotten some number of women — dozens, who knows — to sign nondisclosure agreements for sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the workplace. So Mr. Mayor, are you willing to release all of those women from those nondisclosure agreements? So we can hear their side of the story? […] I’m sorry, no, the question is, are the women bound by being muzzled by you? And you could release them from that immediately.

