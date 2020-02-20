Warren Trolls Sheldon Adelson With Ad In His Newspaper Criticizing His Wealth

Latest
February 20, 2020 1:36 p.m.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is taking aim at another billionaire a day after torching Michael Bloomberg on the debate stage in Las Vegas Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Warren’s campaign released a full-page ad in the Las Vegas Review-Journal detailing how much Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson would pay in taxes in the first year of the Massachusetts senator’s presidency.

Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent first noted the ad in a tweet.

The ad, which comes days before the Nevada caucuses, says that Adelson would pay $2.3 billion under Warren’s wealth tax in the first year, which amounts to less than 6 percent of Adelson’s net worth of $39.6 billion.

The ad also claims that with the “small wealth tax,” more money would go toward Nevada families when it comes to issues such as student debt and child care.

TPM reached out to Warren’s campaign for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

This isn’t the first time Warren has gone after Adelson. Prior to announcing her presidential candidacy, Warren called out the CEO of Las Vegas Sands for donating $20 million to President Trump’s 2016 election campaign in an Oct. 2018 tweet.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
