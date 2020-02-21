Warren Doesn’t Let Up On Bloomberg NDAs

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), capitalizing on one of her winningest moments from the Nevada debate, opened her CNN town hall Thursday by reading a contract she wrote to release former Bloomberg employees from Michael Bloomberg’s non-disclosure agreements.

“So I used to teach contract law,” she said. “And I thought I would make this easy. I wrote up a release and covenant not to sue. And all that Mayor Bloomberg has to do is download it.”

She then proceeding to read the text of the contract out loud.

Warren reads a contract she wrote to release Bloomberg’s former employees from their non-disclosure agreements pic.twitter.com/nub3PQ1CSQ — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 21, 2020

During her strong debate performance Wednesday, Warren had one of the best moments of the night when she challenged Bloomberg to release his former employees from their NDAs right there on stage.

The former New York mayor tried to counter with statistics about women in leadership roles at his company, but Warren dismissed the line of defense as being “nice to some women.” Bloomberg rolled his eyes at the comment.

Bloomberg also claimed that the contracts were formed with “consensual” agreement and claimed that the only possibly objectionable thing he’d done is tell some “jokes.” The debate audience booed.

As her campaign aides told the New York Times, the attacks were unscripted and improvised by Warren on the spot. She had planned to train her fire on Bloomberg in general, though, opening the night with a blistering reminder of terms Bloomberg has called women, including “fat broads” and “horse-faced lesbians.”

Warren raked in cash during and after her fierce and aggressive performance, adding a much-needed infusion to her previously anemic fundraising.