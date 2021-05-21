WaPo: Trump Billed Secret Service $40K For Room At Mar-a-Lago

While in office, former President Donald Trump famously drew ire for staying at his own hotels and clubs which, in turn, required the Secret Service protecting him to spend huge sums to rent out his rooms, at taxpayers’ expense.

While he was president, Trump’s properties reportedly charged the U.S. government more than $2.5 million, often for rooms to allow his own security detail to remain close by.

Apparently he hasn’t quit the lucrative practice, according to documents forked over by the Secret Service under a public records request made by the Washington Post.

According to the Post, the former president charged the Secret Service more than $40,000 this spring for rooms that Trump’s own security detail used while ensuring he was kept safe at his Mar-a-Lago Club.

The Washington Post said it had reviewed federal spending records that detail charges billed by Trump’s glitzy club to the Secret Service that include $396.15 a night for a single room beginning the day he left office on Jan. 20.

The charges reportedly continued until at least April 30, for a total of $40,011.15.

A person familiar with the payments told the paper that the charges were for a single room used as a workspace by Secret Service agents. It was unclear whether he continued to charge the Secret Service into May.