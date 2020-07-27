WaPo: More Feds On The Way To Portland

Latest
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 30: speaks during the final day of the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference on May 31, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Some of the biggest names in the Republican Party made appearances at the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference, which hosts 1,500 delegates from across the country through May 31. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
PORTLAND, OREGON - JULY 26: Federal police make an arrest as they confront protesters in front of the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in downtown Portland as the city experiences another night of unrest on July 2... PORTLAND, OREGON - JULY 26: Federal police make an arrest as they confront protesters in front of the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in downtown Portland as the city experiences another night of unrest on July 26, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. For over 56 straight nights, protesters in downtown Portland have faced off in often violent clashes with the Portland Police Bureau and, more recently, federal officers. The demonstrations began to honor the life of George Floyd and other black Americans killed by law enforcement and have intensified as the Trump administration called in the federal officers. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 27, 2020 2:23 p.m.

The Washington Post reported Monday that the Trump administration is beefing up the federal muscle in Portland after weeks of protests there.

But in a statement, one of the law federal enforcement agencies in question called the Post’s reporting “inaccurate.”

DOJ and DHS personnel in the city have prompted outrage from protesters and local leaders for their use of force and arrest tactics. But the Trump administration has repeatedly criticized local leadership for not coming down harder on demonstrators.

As the DOJ’s law enforcement arm tasked with protecting courthouses, among other responsibilities, the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has been at the center of the action in Portland.

Citing an internal email, the Post reported that USMS had decided last week to send 100 deputies to Portland — that personnel began arriving Thursday night, the Post reported.

But in a statement to The Daily Beast’s Spencer Ackerman, a USMS spokesperson disputed the Post’s reporting.

“USMS did not send 100 more deputy US Marshals to Portland last week,” the statement read. “The agency took steps to identify up to 100 personnel to send to the District of Oregon in case they were needed to relieve or supplement deputies permanently stationed in the district.”

“They may also be used to rotate with personnel already sent there to support district operations during the civil unrest mission there to insure [sic] the function and safety of judicial proceedings,” the statement added.

Dave Oney, a spokesperson for the Marshals, told TPM over the phone that USMS was giving deputies “a heads up: ‘Hey, you may be going out there at some point.'”

The Department of Homeland Security, the Post reported, was mulling sending another 50 Customs and Border Protection personnel to Portland.

The Federal Protective Service, the DHS arm in charge of protecting federal property, has invited back-up from CBP, ICE and other DHS agencies to Portland to protect the Hatfield federal courthouse and other buildings.

Deputy marshals in recent weeks have shot a “less-lethal” munition at a protester’s head, causing serious injury, and beat a U.S. Navy veteran, resulting in a broken hand and a viral video of the beating.

DHS personnel have been faulted for multiple reported instances of detaining protesters and driving them them away without formally arresting them, spurring due process concerns.

Neither the U.S. Marshals nor DHS immediately responded to TPM’s request to confirm the Post’s reporting.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
