GOP Rep Killed In Multi-Fatality Car Crash

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was killed in a car accident Wednesday afternoon, a statement from Walorski’s office shared by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed.

The statement from Walorski’s office said Walorski’s husband, Dean Swihart, was informed of her death on Wednesday afternoon.

It is with a heavy heart that I am sharing this statement from the Office of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. pic.twitter.com/UEPoKBDf5N — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 3, 2022

The Republican Study Committee, which Walorski was a member of, also confirmed the GOP congresswoman’s death.

Today, we lost one of our greatest members. Jackie Walorski lived a life of public service and was a friend to all who knew her. Please join us in praying for Jackie’s family and friends and for the loved ones of her two staffers who also lost their lives in this tragic accident. — RSC (@RepublicanStudy) August 3, 2022

Local news outlets reported that in addition to Walorski, her communications director Emma Thomson and district director Zach Potts were killed in the crash.

The crash reportedly happened around 12:30 p.m. between two vehicles in Elkhart County, Indiana. Walorski was reportedly in an SUV with Potts and Thompson.

Walorski, who was born in South Bend and lived near Elkhart, was running for re-election in Indiana’s second district at the time of her death.

Walorski served in Congress since 2013 and was the top Republican on the House Ethics Committee. Walorski also served on the House Ways and Means Committee, where she was set to take on a leadership role if Republicans took back the House in the midterm elections in November, according to Politico.

Prior to her time in Congress, Walorski served three terms in the state’s legislature.

Walorski and her husband previously worked as missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children. Walorski worked as a TV news reporter in South Bend before she began her career in politics.

Tributes to Walorski poured in shortly after news of her death broke.

This news is absolutely devastating. Jackie was a dear friend, trusted advisor, and the embodiment of integrity who achieved the admiration and respect of all her colleagues in the House.



She always put others first.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/gJr13QuBHF — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 3, 2022

My full statement on the passing of Jackie Walorski, my dear friend and one of the greatest public servants I’ve ever known: pic.twitter.com/nntvYAqttb — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 3, 2022

Devastated to hear the horrible news of the passing of Jackie Walorski and her two staffers.



She was a dear friend who loved serving the people of Indiana in Congress.



My prayers are with her loving husband Dean, the rest of her family, and the families of the two staffers. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 3, 2022

I'm shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and the other victims of this terrible crash. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) August 3, 2022

My heart is heavy, and i don’t have the words. But all I can say is prayers for her family. She was a good and honorable public servant.



Rep. Jackie Walorski, two others killed in crash https://t.co/DYPCY3DEHU — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) August 3, 2022

Our prayers are with her husband Dean, her family, and the families of Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson who also perished in the crash. We're praying God’s comfort over their families and to all who loved and admired this truly inspiring Indiana leader. God Bless Jackie Walorski. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 3, 2022