Lacking Trump’s Support, GOP Rep Decides Against Challenging Sen. Tillis

AP
By
June 13, 2019 10:46 am

Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) has decided not to launch a primary challenge against Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), as Republicans whisper in President Donald Trump’s ear about the threat heated primaries could pose to GOP control of the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, in particular have been urging the President away from supporting Walker, per Politico.

“After prayerful reflection and consideration, I am confident that my continued service in the House will best help our efforts to reclaim the majority from Nancy Pelosi and advance our shared conservative goals,” Walker said in a statement.

Tillis has been taking care to hew more closely to the Trump administration line after getting in hot water for an op-ed he wrote criticizing the President’s national emergency declaration. He eventually flip-flopped back to Trump’s side on the issue.

