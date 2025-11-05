Voters Reject Republican Push for Voter ID and Restricted Vote by Mail in Maine

On Tuesday, Maine voters rejected Question 1, a Republican-backed measure primarily about voter ID, that, if approved, would have restricted absentee voting and ballot access and disenfranchised eligible voters.

Supporters of the measure insist these changes are necessary for election security, while voting rights activists argue that the new law is merely a form of voter suppression and a way to cast doubt on the security of an already-secure election system.

The attempt to change Maine’s voting policies came as the state is poised to host one of the most significant Senate contests of next year’s midterms. Sen. Susan Collins (R) will face a challenge from whichever Democrat wins a primary that currently includes Governor Janet Mills and embattled insurgent candidate Graham Platner; Maine is considered one of two or three states in which Democrats stand a chance of winning a seat, bringing the party slightly closer in its longshot quest to gain control of the upper chamber — a victory that would, in turn, give Democrats more ability to check the Trump administration.

The sweeping measure would have required voter ID in order to cast a ballot, eliminated two days of absentee voting, banned requests for absentee ballots by phone or via family members, ended the state’s automatic absentee voting status for people with disabilities and seniors and limited the number of ballot drop boxes, among other election changes.

“It’s a bad idea for Maine voters, built on a conspiracy theory but actually likely to make voting — particularly voting by mail — significantly harder without any good reason,” Justin Levitt, professor of law at Loyola Marymount University, told TPM.

The proposal was introduced in April 2024 by the conservative Dinner Table PAC, cofounded by state Rep. Laurel Libby (R). The ballot initiative, like similar Republican-backed voting measures, opponents argue, simply sows seeds of doubt into the election system by highlighting alleged security issues that do not exist.

Since coming into office, President Trump has similarly sought to implement widespread changes to the country’s election system by fueling myths about widespread non-citizen voting and issues with insecure voter rolls. For months now, Trump’s Department of Justice has been demanding voter roll information from election administrations across the country. The perpetuation of both of these false narratives simply cast doubt on the country’s elections system.

Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills, along with other state Democrats, have been vocal about their opposition to the measure. In a statement last month, Mills urged voters to reject the measure.

“Maine is proud to lead the nation in voter participation because of our long history of safe and secure elections,” she said. “Whether you vote in person or by absentee ballot, you can trust that your vote will be counted fairly. But that fundamental right to vote is under attack from Question 1.”

Democratic Senate President Mattie Daughtry similarly described Question1 as “dangerous, deceptive attempt to suppress the right to vote in Maine.”

Maine remains one of a handful of states that did not require voters to present voter ID in order to cast a ballot on Election Day.